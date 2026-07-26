'Spiteful Move': Iran accuses US of violating Hormuz shipping MoU, US says blockade on

Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi accused the US of violating the Iran-US MoU by creating an unauthorised shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz. He said Article 5 gives Iran sole authority to set corridors during the 1-month post-war period.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday accused the United States of deliberately violating the Iran-US memorandum of understanding by establishing an unauthorised alternative shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz and redirecting commercial vessels away from corridors designated by Tehran.

Citing the Foreign Minister's remarks from an interview with the Iran daily, Press TV reported that Araghchi emphasised that Article 5 of the memorandum was unambiguous and that Washington's actions went beyond a simple misunderstanding.

"It appeared that they insisted on creating other routes alongside the one Iran had designated to ensure safe and free passage [through the Strait of Hormuz]," Araghchi said, according to Press TV.

The foreign minister stated that American forces actively directed vessels away from the safe transit corridor specified by Iran, encouraging them instead to navigate the US-established alternative route.

What Article 5 says, according to Tehran

Detailing the agreement, Araghchi clarified that Article 5 explicitly grants Tehran the authority to oversee shipping arrangements during the transitional post-war period. "When Article 5 says that 'Iran will make arrangements', it means that Iran determines the required route and mechanisms to restore traffic to pre-war levels within a month," Araghchi said.

According to the foreign minister, the designated one-month timeline was required to perform critical mine-clearing operations and implement essential safety measures before full commercial maritime operations could resume safely. The framework also stipulates that maritime services in the strategic waterway will be provided free of charge for 60 days, after which Iran and Oman will enter discussions regarding future waterway management and service protocols, he added.

Araghchi reiterated that setting up a "separate" route unilaterally was fundamentally inconsistent with the terms of the memorandum. He noted that under Article 5, any modifications or additions to shipping corridors required prior consultation with Iranian authorities.

"Article 5 explicitly stipulates that responsibility for demining lies with Iran," Araghchi affirmed, adding that U.S. deployment of a southern route roughly 10 days after reopening the strait was "truly a spiteful move".

Regional ties and US response

Addressing broader regional relations following the conflict, Araghchi emphasised that Iran holds no hostility toward neighbouring nations and remains committed to building mutual trust. While noting that diplomatic contact with regional neighbours remains continuous, Araghchi criticised countries that made their facilities available to US forces during the hostilities.

"There is no doubt that tensions currently exist in relations [with some regional countries] and this issue is quite natural and clear given the conflicts that have taken place," Press TV cited Araghchi as saying.

The Foreign Minister further defended Iranian strikes against regional US bases and military installations, reiterating that "we believe this action was carried out entirely within the framework of our right to self-defence." Looking forward, Araghchi highlighted the need for a "period of trust-building," asserting that lasting regional stability must be achieved collectively rather than through reliance on external military powers.

"They also seek stability and economic progress, and we too seek a stable region. In fact, a collective understanding has now formed in the region that security and stability must be ensured collectively," Araghchi stated, adding that "the presence of US bases has not brought them greater security and stability, but has in some cases become a factor against security".

However, US Central Command said earlier in the day that the American naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect, emphasising that two ships that didn't comply with orders were "disabled," while two others were boarded "to ensure total compliance."

In a post on X, CENTCOM disclosed that coalition forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels attempting to breach the perimeter as part of an ongoing effort to restrict unauthorised maritime transport bound for Iranian ports.