Spirit Airlines stops operations after 34 years, suspends all flights with immediate effect

An US-based 33 years old low-cost airline shutdown its operation with immediate effect, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Several thousand of employees and workers also lost their jobs due to the company's decision.

Spirit Airlines, a US-based low-cost carrier, announced the shutdown of its operations with immediate effect due to mounting financial difficulties and rising fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict. In a statement released on its official website, the airline confirmed that all flights have been cancelled and that even the customer service is no longer available. Spirit Airlines also expressed its regret over the decision, noting that it was proud of the influence the ultra-low-cost model had on the industry over the last 33 years.

''It is with great disappointment that Spirit Airlines has started winding down its global operations, effective immediately. All flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available. While we are not able to help rebook your flight on another airline, we will automatically process refunds for any flights purchased through Spirit with a credit or debit card to the original form of payment. We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry for the last 33 years and had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come.''

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Soon after the news of Spirit Airlines' sudden shutdown went viral, thousands of passengers were stranded in the US and scrambling for other travel options. As per a report by CNN, the airline had been struggling through its second bankruptcy and severe financial instability.

It was already facing financial challenges before the commencement of the Iran war. After the conflict began, the prices of jet fuel shot up sharply, making the situation worse for the company and pushing it closer to collapse.

Even though Spirit Airlines tried to get a last-minute rescue deal with the Trump administration, its main lenders did not agree to the plan. After cessation of its operations, the company announced that it would refund to all customers with existing tickets, advising them to rebook travel through other carriers.

Sudden shutdown leaves thousands without jobs

The abrupt shutdown of Spirit Airlines is expected to affect around 17,000 jobs, including 14,000 of the company's staff. Apart from them, thousands of contractors and other workers, who directly relied on the airline, are also impacted.

For those unversed, Spirit Airlines had filed for bankruptcy twice in the last two years, with the most recent one in August 2025.