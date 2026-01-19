FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates

At least 39 people were killed and over 150 were injured after a high-speed train derailed and collided with another train in southern Spain. The crash led to the cancellation of more than 200 services between Madrid and Andalucia as authorities launched an investigation.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 01:24 PM IST

Spain train collision: Death toll rises to 39, over 150 injured, investigation underway; 5 key updates
A deadly railway accident in southern Spain has claimed at least 39 lives and left more than 150 people injured after a high-speed train derailed and struck another train approaching from the opposite direction. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has shocked authorities and disrupted major rail connections across the country.

Casualty Numbers Rise as Rescue Efforts Continue

Emergency officials confirmed on Monday that the number of fatalities had risen to 39, a sharp increase from the earlier figure of 21 reported shortly after the crash. Rescue teams working through the wreckage located additional victims as operations progressed. Hospitals in the region are treating at least 152 injured passengers, many of whom were initially reported to have minor wounds but later required further medical attention.

Train Services Suspended Across Key Routes

The crash has led to extensive disruption in Spain’s rail network, particularly affecting travel between the capital and the south. According to state broadcaster RTVE, more than 200 train services scheduled for Monday were cancelled. Routes linking Madrid with major Andalucian cities such as Cordoba, Seville, and Granada have been severely impacted, leaving thousands of passengers stranded or forced to seek alternative travel options.

Authorities Probe Unusual Nature of the Crash

Spanish officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision, which remains unclear. Transport Minister Oscar Puente described the incident as highly unusual, pointing out that both the trains involved and the railway infrastructure were relatively modern. Investigators are examining whether technical faults, signalling issues, or human error may have played a role.

Prime Minister Focuses on Emergency Response

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has reportedly cleared his official schedule in the wake of the tragedy. His office stated that he is concentrating on overseeing rescue, recovery, and coordination efforts. The government has pledged full support to regional authorities and emergency services as they manage the aftermath of the crash.

Emergency Teams and Aid Groups Mobilised

In response to the disaster, the Spanish Red Cross established a support centre in the nearby town of Adamuz to assist emergency workers and provide information to families of those involved. Civil Guard units and civil defence teams remain active at the crash site, continuing search and recovery operations while ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.

The incident marks one of Spain’s deadliest rail accidents in recent years, raising urgent questions about rail safety and operational oversight as the investigation unfolds.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
