Spain to give refuge to 4,000 Afghans at two military bases

Amid the Taliban occupation over Afghanistan, a large number of people are being evacuated by the British and US troops. As per government reports, 4,000 Afghans will be temporarily hosted in Spain who had worked for the United States at two military bases used by the U.S. military in southern Spain.

According to sources, the agreement was signed by Madrid and Washington on Monday (August 23) which states that the rescued Afghans will be stationed in Spain for up to two weeks.

The agreement was reported by the Spanish newspaper 'El Pais' and follows a deal reached over the weekend by U.S President Joe Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to host Afghans at the two bases at the Rota (Cadiz) and Moron de la Frontera (Seville) airbases.

While the agreement took place, a plane carrying 260 Afghan refugees and their families arrived on Monday at a Spain-based European Union hub at a military base outside Madrid in Torrejon de Ardoz. The Madrid base is being used to host Afghan refugees who worked with the European Union and their families, who will then move to other EU countries. More than 800 Afghan refugees have so far landed in Spain since last week.