Spain: 46 killed, 179 injured in high-speed train collision

At least 46 dead as Renfe and Iryo high-speed trains collide between Madrid and Andalusia near Los Yebenes-Urda in Toledo, months after Adamuz crash killed 46.

At least 46 people have died after two high-speed trains collided on the Madrid-Andalusia line on Sunday, in one of Spain's deadliest rail accidents in recent months.

The collision took place between the towns of Los Yébenes and Urda in Toledo province, where emergency services are still working to rescue passengers trapped inside the mangled wreckage. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

Renfe and Iryo trains collide on Madrid-Seville route

According to rail officials, a Renfe AVE high-speed train that left Madrid at 8 am for Seville collided with an Iryo service coming from the opposite direction.

Footage from the site shows carriages strewn off a steep embankment, with debris and mangled coaches scattered along the tracks. Two cars are understood to have fully derailed, while the other train came off the tracks but remained upright on the embankment.

Surviving passengers were seen scrambling for safety as paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses reported several people injured and trapped.

Adif, which operates Spain's rail infrastructure, confirmed the disruption.

"Train traffic on the Madrid-Andalucía high-speed line has been interrupted due to a collision between two trains. The incident occurred between Mora and Orgaz and Urda, at PK 118, between a Renfe train and another from the Iryo company, both covering the Madrid-Sevilla route," it said in a statement.

All trains on the line have been halted at stations along the route.

BREAKING: Officials confirm 46 dead, 179 injured in Toledo, Spain train collision; numbers expected to rise significantly. https://t.co/6EqEwl5n8O — WBC24 (@WBC24News) October 28, 2026

PM Pedro Sanchez reacts

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was shocked by the accident.

In a post on X, he said, "Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families."

Consternado ante el grave accidente de trenes en Toledo. Permanezco en constante contacto con el ministro de Transportes, @oscar_puente_, y con el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage. Los servicios de emergencia están trabajando sobre el terreno para atender a las personas afectadas y garantizar su seguridad, en coordinación con todas las administraciones implicadas. Mi cariño, solidaridad y apoyo a todas las víctimas y sus familias. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 28, 2026

Second major crash in 9 months

This is the second major high-speed train disaster in Spain in nine months. In January, two trains crashed in Adamuz in Cordoba province, killing 46 people and injuring almost 300.

That accident involved an Iryo service that derailed on a straight section of track before being hit by a Renfe train carrying 200 people. An investigation later found the crash was caused by a fracture in the rail.

Today's collision has once again raised questions over safety on Spain's high-speed network, which is one of the largest in Europe.