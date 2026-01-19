FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Spain: At least 21 killed, several injured in high-speed train collision in Cordoba, investigation underway

At least 21 people were killed when a high-speed Iryo train derailed and collided with a Renfe AVE train in Spain’s Córdoba province. Several passengers were injured or trapped as emergency teams responded and rail services were suspended pending investigation.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

Spain: At least 21 killed, several injured in high-speed train collision in Cordoba, investigation underway
At least twenty-one people lost their lives and many others were injured after a high-speed passenger train derailed and crashed into another train in southern Spain’s Córdoba province on Sunday evening. The tragic accident occurred near the town of Adamuz and involved two trains operating on adjacent tracks, according to officials cited by international media.

How the Crash Unfolded

The incident involved a high-speed train run by private operator Iryo, which was travelling from Málaga to Madrid’s Puerta de Atocha station with approximately 300 passengers on board. For reasons still under investigation, the train derailed at speed, crossed onto a parallel line, and collided with an AVE service operated by state-owned rail company Renfe. The AVE train was en route from Madrid to the southwestern city of Huelva.

Spain’s Guardia Civil confirmed that at least twenty-one fatalities have been recorded so far, warning that the death toll could change as rescue efforts continue. Several passengers were reportedly trapped inside severely damaged carriages following the collision.

Emergency Response and Rescue Efforts

Emergency teams rushed to the scene shortly after the crash, focusing first on stabilising the injured before transporting them to nearby hospitals. Andalusia’s regional president, Juanma Moreno, said late Sunday that rescue services were working throughout the night to assist victims and secure the site.

Passengers shared images and videos on social media showing extensive destruction, including overturned and mangled coaches. Some survivors described the impact as feeling 'like an earthquake,' while others reported smoke filling the carriages. Several passengers sustained injuries while attempting to escape by breaking windows.

Transport Disruptions and Official Reactions

Spain’s rail infrastructure manager, ADIF, announced that all rail traffic between Madrid and Andalusia has been suspended indefinitely. Renfe and Iryo are coordinating with emergency services as operations continue.

The Red Cross deployed multiple ambulances from Córdoba and Jaén, along with psychosocial support teams, to assist passengers. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said he is closely monitoring the situation from ADIF’s operations centre. Meanwhile, Madrid regional leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso offered hospital support and announced assistance teams at Atocha station for families seeking information.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine what caused the derailment. Officials said further details will be released once facts are confirmed.

