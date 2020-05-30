SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to make second launch attempt on Sunday

After the launch of a historic mission that would have taken two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station was called-off due to weather conditions on May 28, SpaceX is set for a repeat attempt on Sunday (May 31) at 12:52 AM IST from Florida.

The Demo-2 mission will mark as the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket developed by a private company.

Barring weather or other unforeseen problems, the 24-story-tall SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift off at 3:22 p.m. EDT and make its first flight into orbit with humans aboard.

The rocket was originally scheduled for launch on Wednesday but it was called off minutes before it could go into flight due to bad weather.

The historic flight was scheduled to take veteran NASA astronaut Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS on a rocket developed by SpaceX. Both astronauts had been strapped into their seats for around two hours before NASA decided to call off the launch.

"There wasn't really a lightning storm, but there was a concern that if we did launch it could trigger lightning," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said.

When and where to watch the launch live:

HOW TO WATCH THE "LAUNCH AMERICA" LIVE?

The historic launch will be seen through NASA Television via numerous platforms from televisions, computers and mobile devices.

NASA Live, NASA's YouTube channel, NASA App for iOS, NASA App for Android

Viewers can also catch the launch live on numerous other social media platforms too:

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch.tv