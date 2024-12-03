Yoon Suk Yeol has accused the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an emergency martial law. He accused the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities. Yoon vowed to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.”

What is martial law?

It is a temporary rule by military authorities in a time of emergency. Its implementation can have legal impacts, such as the suspension of normal civil rights and the extension of military law. It is imposed in an emergency when the civil authorities are deemed unable to function. Though it is temporary, it may continue indefinitely. Now, it is to be seen how the steps would affect the country's governance and democracy.

Meanwhile, South Korea's main opposition, the Democratic Party, has called on all its lawmakers to assemble at the National Assembly, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported. The party leader, Lee Jae-myung, has called on the public to gather at the assembly.

Moreover, Yoon has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022. His approval rating has dipped in recent months. Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill. He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

(With inputs from PTI/AP)