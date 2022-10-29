59 people have been reported dead and 150 have been injured in the South Korean Halloween stampede incident.

Photo: Twitter/ @chloepark

In the stampede that happened in South Korea's capital on Halloween night, fifty-nine people died, confirms officials. The news agency Yonhap cited emergency services saying 150 more had been injured in Seoul's Itaewon district.

Video from the scene is circulating over the internet, and police and firemen are seen trying to revive the victim by performing CPR. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for an emergency meeting.

As many as 50 people suffered cardiac arrest in the central neighbourhood. There were reportedly 100,000 revellers in the area celebrating the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic.

A reporter for BBC, Hosu Lee, who visited the scene, said he saw "a lot of medical staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one". He also reported that there were thousand among the crowd and a number of bodies covered in blue sheets, alongside a "ton of police."

Read: Shocking videos show South Korean authorities reviving dozens after stampede at Seoul Halloween event

An official from the National Fire Agency Choi Cheon-sik said that around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district. He did not give a specific number of the people being treated for cardiac arrest Sunday but said they were in the dozens.

Choi also informed that it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. Police said dozens of people are being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals.

A local police officer said he was also informed that a stampede occurred on Itaewon's streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities. The officer requested anonymity, saying the details of the incident were still under investigation. Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.