South Korea reports over 6 lakhs new Covid-19 cases in a single day spike

After China, South Korea is also facing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant. On Thursday, health officials reported more than 621,000 new infections. This has led to overwhelming of hospitals. 429 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is nearly 140 more than the previous single-day record that was set on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the country recorded 621,328 new cases in a single day. It was the second straight day the country set a record number of Covid-19 cases. Of the new cases, 81,997 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 113,673 and 25,797 respectively.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 185,511, or 45.6% of the total local transmission. On Wednesday, the country recorded 400,624 new Covid-19 cases. The national caseload has gone over 8.2 million, with more than 7.4 million cases added since the start of February.

The vast majority of the adult population in South Korea is vaccinated and about 9 out of 10 of those 60 and older have already taken a booster dose. With these figures, it is now pushing ahead with plans to ease social distancing measures, relax border restrictions and learn to live with the virus risk.

However, South Korea is experiencing some of the highest per-person infection rates anywhere in the world. On Friday, officials are set to meet to discuss further relaxing social distancing limitations, under which businesses must close by 11 pm. It also suggests no more than six people can gather indoors.

On April 1, the country plans to begin allowing vaccinated travellers to enter without quarantine. Nearly 2 million virus carriers with mild or moderate symptoms have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

