South Korea, once celebrated for its rapid modernisation and economic growth, is now facing a severe population crisis. The country's birth rate has dropped to a historic low, threatening to shrink its population by two-thirds by the end of this century. If left unaddressed, this could destabilise the economy and reshape South Korea’s society.

The problem began in the 1960s, when the government launched a family planning policy to curb population growth. At that time, South Korea’s fertility rate stood at six children per woman, while its per capita income was just 20% of the global average. By 1983, the fertility rate hit the replacement level of 2.1 but continued to fall sharply afterward. Today, the fertility rate has plummeted to the lowest globally.

Experts warn that South Korea’s population, now at 52 million, could shrink to 17 million—or even 14 million—by the century’s end if current trends persist.

The South Korean government has introduced numerous policies to boost birth rates. These include tax breaks, subsidised childcare, and even the proposal of military service exemptions for men with three or more children. However, these measures have yet to yield significant results.

Many South Korean women, particularly in urban areas, are choosing careers over starting families. A 2023 government poll revealed that the challenges of parenthood are a major barrier to women’s career progression.

Societal attitudes are also shifting. While acceptance of unmarried parents has risen from 22% to 35% over the past decade, only 2.5% of children are born outside marriage. At the same time, many women are resisting traditional gender roles. A 2024 survey found that one-third of women don’t want to marry, with 93% citing the burden of housework and childcare as reasons.

Rural areas, where men struggle to find partners, have seen a rise in “marriage migration.” Many South Korean men are marrying women from countries like Vietnam.

South Korea’s declining birth rate is not just a demographic issue but a reflection of deeper societal challenges, including gender inequality and changing family dynamics.