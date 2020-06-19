South Korea in 'firm military posture' against North Korea amid rising tensions

Top Army and Navy commanders of South Korea were asked on Thursday (June 18) to maintain a "firm military posture" amid escalating tensions with North Korea.

As per the latest reports from Yonhap news agency, South Korean Army Chief of Staff General Suh Wook and his naval counterpart, Admiral Boo Suk-jong, held a face to face meeting with senior commanders' with frontline units prepared for any possible developments.

"The recent spike in military tensions has made clear the importance of readiness and a high degree of discipline during serious times," the four-star general was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

This move comes right after North Korea on Tuesday (June 16) blew up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, massively escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

After North Korea threatened to take military action against South Korea, nuclear envoys of Seoul and the United States also met in Washington on Thursday.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and the US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun held discussion without disclosing anything, Yonhap confirmed from diplomatic source.

The relations between the two neighbours soured last week as North Korea threatened state-level action as Seoul failed to curb the campaign of South-based defectors of dropping anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons across the border.

Meanwhile, the United States has expressed its disappointment at Pyongyang's recent moves to cut ties with Seoul and asked the country to refrain from "further counterproductive actions."

