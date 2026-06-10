South Africa Shooting: 12 dead, 9 injured in mass shooting in Johannesburg, probe underway

A mass shooting in an informal settlement near Johannesburg, South Africa, killed 12 people and injured nine others. Police are searching for over 10 suspects who allegedly opened fire before fleeing.

A tragic mass shooting in an informal settlement on the outskirts of Johannesburg has left at least 12 people dead and nine others injured, prompting a large-scale police investigation.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening in the Cleveland area, east of Johannesburg, where residents of the Jumpers informal settlement were caught in a sudden burst of gunfire. Authorities said the victims included both men and women, with several people sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers responding to the scene discovered numerous victims lying across different parts of the settlement. Eleven people were pronounced dead at the location, while another victim later died after being taken to a hospital. The injured were rushed for medical treatment and are currently receiving care.

Gunmen opened fire before escaping

Investigators believe the attackers arrived in a white Toyota Quantum vehicle. Preliminary findings suggest that the group entered the settlement through two separate access points before opening fire at several locations.

After carrying out the attack, the suspects reportedly fled in the same vehicle. Police have launched a manhunt for more than 10 individuals believed to be connected to the shooting.

At this stage, authorities have not established a motive behind the violence. Detectives are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses as part of an ongoing investigation.

Concerns over rising gun violence

The incident has once again highlighted South Africa's ongoing struggle with violent crime. The country records one of the highest murder rates globally, with dozens of homicides reported every day.

Mass shootings have become an increasing concern in recent years, with several deadly incidents making headlines across the country. In December alone, two separate mass shootings claimed more than 20 lives.

Law enforcement officials and crime analysts have often linked some of these attacks to organised criminal networks, including illegal mining groups that operate in and around Johannesburg. Cleveland has previously been associated with illegal mining activities, although police have not confirmed whether the latest shooting is connected to such operations.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward. The tragedy has left residents shaken and renewed calls for stronger action against gun violence and organised crime in the region.