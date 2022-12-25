Search icon
South Africa: 10 killed, 40 injured in fuel tanker explosion in Johannesburg

Social media videos showed a massive explosion beneath the bridge, which the tanker apparently couldn't clear.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Photo: Reuters

The explosion of a gas tanker that had been stranded under a bridge in Johannesburg on Saturday killed 10 people, injured 40 more and damaged neighbouring structures, according to rescue services.

Two homes and numerous vehicles were damaged, and onlookers were wounded when the explosion ripped the roof off of the emergency room of Tambo Memorial Hospital. 

A representative for the emergency services, William Ntladi, stated that inquiries were still on after the car caught fire while passing under a low bridge. 

The tragedy resulted in the deaths of ten persons and injuries to another 40. On Saturday morning, a tanker carrying LPG became stuck under a bridge between a hospital and residential areas.

The driver, who was also hurt, was brought to the hospital. About half of the wounded were in critical condition, while another 15 were also seriously wounded but were doing well.

Ntladi said that six firemen were among those who were injured, but only slightly.

Social media videos showed a massive explosion beneath the bridge, which the tanker apparently couldn't clear.

It had travelled from the southeast of the nation to deliver 60,000 litres of LPG gas, which is used mostly in cooking and gas stoves.

(With inputs from Reuters)

