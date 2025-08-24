Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'

From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but in-laws wanted..., chilling details revealed

'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, internet can’t stop laughing

'Don't have even 1%...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub

Sunny Deol sends best wishes to Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, says Shah Rukh Khan 'will be very proud'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for this festive season

Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'

Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files

From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but in-laws wanted..., chilling details revealed

From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'

“India must take Trump’s point over Russian oil seriously,” said Republican leader Nikki Haley, adding that New Delhi must work with the White House to find a solution, “sooner the better”.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'
Nikki Haley (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

“India must take Trump’s point over Russian oil seriously,” said Republican leader Nikki Haley, adding that New Delhi must work with the White House to find a solution, “sooner the better”. “Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue,” Haley posted on social media on Saturday (August 23, 2025).

She posted on X a portion of the opinion piece she wrote last week for Newsweek amid strain in ties between the two countries after President Donald Trump slapped 50% tariff on Indian goods.

Haley has been facing criticism within her party for favouring India amid tariff tensions between the two countries. In her article, Haley said, “Trump is right to target India’s massive Russian oil purchases, which are helping to fund Vladimir Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine.” However, she added that India must be treated like the “prized free and democratic partner that it is — not an adversary like China.”

Haley highlighted decades of “friendship and goodwill” between India and the U.S., the world’s two largest democracies. It provides a “solid basis to move past the current turbulence”, she added. She said that the U.S. and India “should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals”. “To face China, the United States must have a friend in India,” she added. “India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at China-like scale for products that can’t be quickly or efficiently produced here [in the U.S.],” Haley said in her article.

Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump’s first presidential term, becoming the first Indian-American to be appointed to a Cabinet-level post in the U.S. administration. In 2013, she officially announced her candidacy for the 2024 presidential election and withdrew from the race in March last year. President Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%, including a 25% additional duties for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil that will come into effect from August 27.

ALSO READ | Days after Trump's tariff announcement, India makes BIG move as it suspends all...

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics. India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..
This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with..
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation
PM Modi makes BIG announcement, says India will have first homegrown semiconductor chip by...
PM Modi's BIG announcement: 1st made-in-India semiconductor chip by...
China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'
China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...
Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...
Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE