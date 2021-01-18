Someone lucky from India could win over $1.5 Billion in USA lotteries this weekend

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot has soared to an estimated $850 million -- the second highest prize in the game's history. The Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have a combined jackpot of more than $1.5 billion. Amazingly, you too can try your luck from the comfort of your home in India.

. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $850 million, its 2nd highest ever, and draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

· Powerball’s jackpot has skyrocketed to $730 million, its 9th biggest ever, and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

· You can play both lotteries from the comfort of your home in India.

This week, the two leading American lotteries are offering jackpot prizes worth a combined total of $1.15 billion USD. “It has been a couple of years since the games have simultaneously offered jackpots this large,” says May Scheve Reardon, Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery.

Both jackpots have been rolling over since September, but there’s a good chance they will be won in this week’s draws. Up until now, you probably assumed you could only play Mega Millions and Powerball if you travelled to the United States and purchased lottery tickets in person, but all that has changed.

You can now play American lotteries online, with official tickets, by registering an account at Lottosmile.in, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Online lottery play at Lottosmile is simple, safe, and secure.

“Millions of people from all over the world are ordering their tickets with us,” states Lottosmile's spokesman Adrian Cooremans. “We are glad to offer our services to residents of India as well.”

Here’s how it works:

1. Sign up at Lottosmile.in.

2. Select Mega Millions, or Powerball, or one of 45 other lotteries available on the site.

3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers or use a computer-generated random selection.

4. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.

5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

Cooremans explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “Lottosmile’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

According to Mega Millions and Powerball rules, you do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play American lotteries. By utilizing the online lottery ticket purchasing services of Lottosmile, you can participate in Mega Millions and Powerball draws with official tickets without leaving your home in India.

Real winners from around the world

More than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have already won over $100 million in prizes by using the ticket-purchasing services of Lottosmile. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

“If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at Lottosmile, so can someone from India,” says Cooremans.

For more information how to play Mega Millions and Powerball online from the comfort of your home in India, please visit Lottosmile.in. Good luck and please play responsibly!