Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'Some employees were mistakenly laid off' says Twitter, invites dozens of fired employees to return

50 percent of Twitter's staff were recently laid off.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

'Some employees were mistakenly laid off' says Twitter, invites dozens of fired employees to return
'Some employees were mistakenly laid off' says Twitter, invites dozens of fired employees to return

Following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, the firm cut almost half of its workforce on Friday. Now, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, the company is reaching out to the dozens of workers who lost their jobs and pleading with them to come back.

Some of the people who have been asked to return were unintentionally fired. According to the report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the actions, some people were fired before management learned that their labour and experience could be required to create the new features Elon Musk envisioned.

According to Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth, the firm recently fired off 50 per cent of its workforce, including members of the trust and safety team.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-after-massive-layoffs-in-twitter-meta-follows-its-lead-with-plans-of-large-scale-layoffs-this-week-3000038

The social media company's employees said in tweets that several products and engineering teams were also terminated, along with teams in charge of communications, content curation, human rights, and machine learning ethics.

Elon Musk's first significant update to the social media site, Twitter's app in the Apple App Store was updated on Saturday with a new $8 fee for coveted blue check verification marks.

Reuters's request for comment from Twitter was not immediately answered.

(With inputs from Reuters)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.