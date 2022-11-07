'Some employees were mistakenly laid off' says Twitter, invites dozens of fired employees to return

Following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, the firm cut almost half of its workforce on Friday. Now, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, the company is reaching out to the dozens of workers who lost their jobs and pleading with them to come back.

Some of the people who have been asked to return were unintentionally fired. According to the report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the actions, some people were fired before management learned that their labour and experience could be required to create the new features Elon Musk envisioned.

According to Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth, the firm recently fired off 50 per cent of its workforce, including members of the trust and safety team.

The social media company's employees said in tweets that several products and engineering teams were also terminated, along with teams in charge of communications, content curation, human rights, and machine learning ethics.

Elon Musk's first significant update to the social media site, Twitter's app in the Apple App Store was updated on Saturday with a new $8 fee for coveted blue check verification marks.

Reuters's request for comment from Twitter was not immediately answered.

(With inputs from Reuters)