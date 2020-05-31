'Some don't think #BlackLivesMatter': Iran slams US over Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd

Iran has expressed their thoughts over the killing of an unarmed African-American man by a white cop which sparked massive protests across the United States.

"Some don't think #BlackLivesMatter," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. "To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism."

"The U.S. government is squandering its citizens' resources," Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet echoing a 2018 statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

His post also featured an image of Pompeo's statement addressing the protests in Iran, but with elements crossed out and replaced.

HERE IS HIS POST:

Some don't think #BlackLivesMatter To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism. pic.twitter.com/06p1LmmwgF — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 30, 2020

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Iran's foreign ministry had earlier criticized Floyd's death in police custody, which erupted massive protests in twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made his first public appearance of the night at City Hall near 2 am Friday and said the precinct was evacuated as it had become too dangerous for officers there.