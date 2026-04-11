Army man with Iran but diplomat with America: Asim Munir's attire grab attention during crucial Iran-US peace talks in Pakistan

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WORLD
Amid the ongoing discussions over Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir has captivated the attention of many with his attire while meeting and greeting leaders of both parties.
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is grabbing the attention of many for his attire while receiving the delegations of the US and Iran in Pakistan, who have arrived for ceasefire talks. On one hand, Munir went to Nur Khan airbase to receive US Vice President JD Vance, who was accompanied by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, wearing a formal black suit.
On the other hand, Munir wore his military uniform while receiving the Iranian delegation, which consisted of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, President Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Defense Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Central Bank Chief Abdolnaser Hemmati, and several lawmakers.
Munir's attire has a deep messaging as it plays a vital diplomatic role, mirroring the nature of engagements. His suitably attired appearance while receiving the US delegation reflects his efforts to present himself as a statesman.
''The Iranian problem is the military attack by the USA-Israel. Military uniform by Asim Munir signals sensitivity to Iran’s military concerns. Whereas, the US issue is first diplomatic and then Military. So, Asim Munir’s civilian attire conveys recognition of the US desire for a diplomatic solution to the current conflict,'' Rear Admiral Girish Kumar Garg (Retd), ex-Director General, Indian Navy, told DNA on Asim Munir's attire during US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan.
''To the Iranian delegation, the person receiving them was a militaryman, and the one receiving the US delegation was a diplomat,'' he added.
Meanwhile, the peace talks between the US and Iran are reportedly scheduled to take place on Saturday at Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad. Both sides will engage in separate meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.