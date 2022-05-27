‘Smeared blood on body, played dead’: How 11-year-old Texas school shooting survivor made it out alive

File photo

The Texas school shooting left everyone in the United States stunned and grief-stricken after an 18-year-old man entered the premises and opened fire on the students and staff members. The school shooting left a total of 22 people dead, including the shooter.

Out of all the fatalities inside the Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 of the people were school students between the ages of 7 to 11. The visuals from outside the school during the shooting left the entire world shaken, as parents cried and begged the police forces to storm the building.

After the students were rescued from inside the school, the parents of an 11-year-old girl shared her story of bravery and wit, and how she made it out alive after watching her friends and teachers getting killed by Salvador Ramos, the shooter.

Miah Cerillo, who is an 11-year-old student of the Robb Elementary School, told her parents what she witnessed while she was inside the school, and how her “survivor mode” kicked in as she saw the shooter gun down people.

Cerillo’s aunt, Blanca Rivera, talked to station KPRC and revealed that the young student, after watching her friend profusely bleeding, crawled to her body and smeared blood on herself in order to play dead and survive the shooting.

Rivera told KPRC, “My sister-in-law said is that she saw her friend full of blood, and she got blood and put it on herself.” Cerillo acted fast during the shooting, as before playing dead, she grabbed her killed teacher’s phone and dialed 911, alerting the authorities.

Though the little girl acted with quick wit and bravery during the Texas school shooting, the traumatic incident is still weighing heavily on her. Rivera said that even though her niece made it out, she is struggling to cope and is having “panic attacks”.

Meanwhile, the Texas police have been facing a lot of flak for the way they handled the mass shooting inside the Robb elementary school, as parents are alleging that they were not prompt with their actions, which led to the loss of 19 students and 2 teachers’ lives.

