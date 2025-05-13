As the BLA fights for Baloch freedom, India’s decision to pause 'Operation Sindoor'—a covert strategy to counter Pakistan’s terror machinery—raises troubling questions.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has unleashed a fierce wave of 71 coordinated attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan province, targeting military bases, intelligence outposts, police stations, and infrastructure in a bold escalation of its 'Operation Herof.' This relentless assault, spanning Kech, Panjgur, Mastung, Quetta, and beyond, exposes Pakistan’s rotten core as a terrorist breeding ground. Yet, as the BLA fights for Baloch freedom, India’s decision to pause 'Operation Sindoor'—a covert strategy to counter Pakistan’s terror machinery—raises troubling questions. Is India stepping back while Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism festers, threatening not just Balochistan but the entire region?

Chilling wake-up call for Pakistan

The BLA’s recent statement is a chilling wake-up call. It labels Pakistan a “terrorist state” and accuses the world of turning a blind eye to Islamabad’s role in nurturing groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, which have spilled blood across South Asia. The group’s attacks, using ambushes, IEDs, sniper fire, and post seizures, show a fierce resolve to dismantle Pakistan’s grip on Balochistan. They warn that if Pakistan’s terror factories are not crushed, the world risks catastrophic ruin. For the Baloch, this is not just a fight for land but a desperate struggle against decades of exploitation, forced disappearances, and state-sponsored killings since their region was annexed in 1948.

BLA Pleads India

India’s pause on ' Operation Sindoor' , a shadowy initiative to neutralise Pakistan’s terror networks, comes at a dangerous moment. While details of Sindoor remain classified, it reportedly involved intelligence operations, cross-border strikes, and support for anti-Pakistan elements to weaken Islamabad’s terror ecosystem. By halting it, India may be seeking diplomatic leverage or avoiding escalation, but this risks emboldening Pakistan. The BLA’s plea for India to act decisively against Pakistan underscores the stakes. For the Baloch, India’s restraint feels like a betrayal, leaving them to face Pakistan’s brutal military alone.

Balochistan's plight

Balochistan’s plight is a humanitarian and geopolitical crisis. Pakistan has plundered the province’s gas, minerals, and resources, leaving locals in poverty while profits enrich Islamabad’s elite. The BLA claims systemic violence—abductions, torture, and extrajudicial killings—has crushed Baloch voices. Their fight is not just against Pakistan but a global order that tolerates Islamabad’s double game: posing as a U.S. ally while sheltering terrorists. The BLA rejects being anyone’s proxy, asserting its independent struggle for self-determination. Yet, without external support, their battle against Pakistan’s might seems doomed.

Operation Sindoor signal paradigm shift

India’s pause on Sindoor could signal a shift toward diplomacy, possibly to ease tensions or gain favor with global powers. But this risks abandoning those like the BLA, who see India as a potential ally against Pakistan’s tyranny. The Baloch have long viewed India as a counterweight to Islamabad, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 speech highlighting Balochistan’s suffering. By stepping back, India may lose credibility among those fighting Pakistan’s oppression, while Islamabad grows bolder, knowing its terror machinery faces less resistance.

'New Order' in South Asia

The BLA’s warning of a “new order” in South Asia is no empty threat. Pakistan’s unchecked terrorism has already destabilized Afghanistan, Kashmir, and beyond. If India remains passive, it risks ceding ground to a rogue state that thrives on chaos. The international community, too, must heed the BLA’s call to brand Pakistan a terrorist state. Failure to act will only fuel more bloodshed, as groups like the BLA are forced to fight alone.

For now, the Baloch fight on, their courage a stark contrast to the world’s inaction. India must reconsider its pause on Operation Sindoor and stand with those battling Pakistan’s terror empire. The BLA’s struggle is a reminder: tolerating Pakistan’s crimes endangers not just Balochistan but the world. It’s time to crush Islamabad’s terror havens before they drag us all into ruin.

