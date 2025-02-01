The crash happened near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues, just across from Roosevelt Mall

A small aircraft crashed in a densely populated neighbourhood of Philadelphia on Friday, triggering a massive fire and emergency response, local reports said. Eyewitnesses described seeing a fireball followed by multiple fires breaking out on the ground in the city's northeastern area. The crash happened near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues, just across from Roosevelt Mall, according to FOX29.

Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management called it a "major incident" and urged people to avoid the area. Several roads, including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard, were closed.

The aircraft had six people on board at the time of the crash, FOX29 reported, citing senior police sources. However, there was no official confirmation of casualties or survivors.

Firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the scene, with multiple fire trucks working to contain the blaze. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, and local authorities have not yet provided details.

This accident comes just two days after a tragic mid-air collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter near Washington’s Reagan National Airport, which killed 67 people. That incident was the deadliest air disaster in the US in nearly 25 years.

The crash site is close to Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves small aircraft, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.