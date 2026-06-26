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Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, videos show falling debris; Watch

A small aircraft reportedly struck Beijing's tallest skyscraper, the 109-storey CITIC Tower (China Zun), triggering an evacuation and a major emergency response.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, videos show falling debris; Watch
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A small aircraft reportedly struck Beijing's tallest building, the 109-storey CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, on Friday afternoon, triggering a large-scale emergency response in the Chinese capital.

According to initial reports, the incident prompted the evacuation of the skyscraper as firefighters, police personnel and ambulances rushed to the scene. The cause of the crash, the identity of the aircraft and the number of casualties, if any, have not yet been officially confirmed.

Videos circulating on social media showed debris falling from the upper section of the tower, while images from the ground appeared to show parts of the aircraft, including its tail section, scattered near the building. One video also showed a damaged taxi with a shattered window, reportedly caused by falling debris.

Authorities quickly cordoned off the area as emergency crews began rescue and assessment operations. Officials have yet to provide details on the extent of structural damage to the skyscraper or the condition of the pilot.

The CITIC Tower, popularly known as China Zun, is the tallest building in Beijing and one of the city's most prominent landmarks. The incident has drawn widespread attention due to the rarity of an aircraft collision with a high-rise building in the heavily regulated airspace over the Chinese capital.

As of now, authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. More information is expected once officials complete their preliminary assessment and release an official statement.

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