Slovenia first European nation to declare end to coronavirus, starts easing lockdown restrictions

Headlines

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

HomeWorld

World

Slovenia first European nation to declare end to coronavirus, starts easing lockdown restrictions

Slovenia reported less than seven new cases of coronavirus infections every day for the past 14 days.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2020, 09:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Slovenia has become the first European country to declare an end of the coronavirus pandemic at within its territory as the government announced relaxations in restrictions. 

The government said it has considerably eased the restrictions adopted during the epidemic. This will be followed by a 14-day observation period, and any further wider easing measures will reappear on the agenda in early June, the government said in a statement. 

On Friday, the mountainous nation of two million people announced that the COVID-19 outbreak is under control and there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures.

"Today Slovenia has the best epidemic situation in Europe, which enables us to call off the general epidemic," Prime Minister Janez Jansa said.

The officials announced the move after the country reported less than seven new cases of coronavirus infections every day for the past 14 days.

More restrictions have now been eased in the country and people entering from other European Union states would no longer be subjected to a mandatory quarantine period of one week like it was in early April. However, non-EU citizens will have to stay in quarantine for the specified duration. 

Starting on Monday, educational institutions will accept preschool children and pupils of the first three grades of nine-year primary schools, as well as final-year students of upper secondary schools.  

Driving schools and all shops will reopen – restrictions for certain groups on when they can shop will also be lifted, the government said. 

By way of an ordinance, however, the government kept unchanged the minimum opening hours of food shops, at least from 8:00 am to 6 pm, except for shops that were open for less than ten hours already before 12 March, it said. 

"Indoor service and the operation of kitchens in catering establishments will be possible, and accommodation facilities with up to 30 rooms and camping sites will reopen. The government also confirmed a further revival of sports activities. Sports competitions at the national level will also be possible in team sports from 23 May. As of Wednesday, disinfection of multi-dwelling buildings is no longer mandatory," it added. 

Slovenia, which borders heavily affected Italy, has reported 1,465 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Delhi may face another flood as Yamuna water levels surge, officials issue warnings

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE