Slovenia first European nation to declare end to coronavirus, starts easing lockdown restrictions

Slovenia has become the first European country to declare an end of the coronavirus pandemic at within its territory as the government announced relaxations in restrictions.

The government said it has considerably eased the restrictions adopted during the epidemic. This will be followed by a 14-day observation period, and any further wider easing measures will reappear on the agenda in early June, the government said in a statement.

On Friday, the mountainous nation of two million people announced that the COVID-19 outbreak is under control and there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures.

"Today Slovenia has the best epidemic situation in Europe, which enables us to call off the general epidemic," Prime Minister Janez Jansa said.

The officials announced the move after the country reported less than seven new cases of coronavirus infections every day for the past 14 days.

More restrictions have now been eased in the country and people entering from other European Union states would no longer be subjected to a mandatory quarantine period of one week like it was in early April. However, non-EU citizens will have to stay in quarantine for the specified duration.

Starting on Monday, educational institutions will accept preschool children and pupils of the first three grades of nine-year primary schools, as well as final-year students of upper secondary schools.

Driving schools and all shops will reopen – restrictions for certain groups on when they can shop will also be lifted, the government said.

By way of an ordinance, however, the government kept unchanged the minimum opening hours of food shops, at least from 8:00 am to 6 pm, except for shops that were open for less than ten hours already before 12 March, it said.

"Indoor service and the operation of kitchens in catering establishments will be possible, and accommodation facilities with up to 30 rooms and camping sites will reopen. The government also confirmed a further revival of sports activities. Sports competitions at the national level will also be possible in team sports from 23 May. As of Wednesday, disinfection of multi-dwelling buildings is no longer mandatory," it added.

Slovenia, which borders heavily affected Italy, has reported 1,465 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths.