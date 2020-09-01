Headlines

Slamming China, G4 call for UNSC reforms; reiterate backing for Africa at the high table

The letter by G4 backed the Common African position for UNSC expansion as stipulated under Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte declaration.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 10:21 AM IST

Slamming China, the G4 countries--India, Germany, Japan, and Brazil have called out countries who are dragging their feet on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms and reiterated backing for Africa at the high table. The letter was sent by India's deputy permanent representative to UN, Ambassador Nagaraj Naidu to President of the United Nations General assembly (UNGA) Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Without taking the name of China, the joint letter by G4 countries said, "after more than a decade towards text-based negotiations, the inter govt negotiations process has become a convenient smokescreen to hide behind for those who do not wish to see any reforms in the security council" 

Explaining, "there is a need to ensure that the inter-governmental negotiations (IGN) process is not held hostage, procedurally and substantially, by those who do not wish to bring about reforms in the security council" and warning, if this happens then, "those who demand reform will be forced to look for other ways to finally make progress, including potentially outside the" IGN process.

China along with other UNSC members who are opposed to Japanese, German membership as part of UNSC solidarity has been stonewalling talks on expansion of membership. 

Intergovernmental Negotiations framework is a group within the United Nations that is looking into UNSC reforms but it has made no progress since 2009 when it was formed. The group's conversation is considered "informal" in nature and thus UNGA rule of procedure done apply.  

Also, no attempts have been made to put talks into the consolidated text to begin formal negotiations due to resistance by certain countries opposed to the expansion of UNSC membership. G4 have called for "urgent need for transparency and application of general assembly's rules of procedure to the intergovernmental negotiations" 

The letter by G4 backed the Common African position for UNSC expansion as stipulated under Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte declaration. Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte declaration call for at least 2 permanent and 5 to 2 non-permanent UNSC seats to be given to African countries at the high table.

It said, "it is only correct and fair that the growing support expressed for the common African position in the 2 meetings of the IGN earlier this year are captured" in discussions.

G4 has asked letter to be circulated to all members of the UN and called for the continuation of "discussions held in 74th session as soon as possible in the 75th session" of the UNGA.

