Slain IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top replacement killed by US troops: Donald Trump confirms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that American troops have killed the number one replacement of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’.

Trump posted a tweet informing that the IS terrorist killed by US troops was expected to replace Baghdadi as the new chief of the terror group following the elimination of Baghdadi on October 26. The identity of the terrorist was, however, not revealed by Trump.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!", said the tweet.

On October 27, Trump had informed the media that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, had been killed in a US military operation in Syria, adding that Baghdadi was the leader of the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world and he was killed in an operation carried out by American forces.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world," Trump told the media.

A 'sick and depraved man', Trump said, "Baghdadi died like a dog".

Elaborating on the details, US President Donald Trump had said that Baghdadi committed suicide by detonating a suicide vest inside a tunnel following a two-hour-long gunfight with US forces. He added that the IS chief was "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way."

No US Army forces were killed in the raid and the troops had "accomplished their mission in grand style," Trump added.

In April this year, al-Baghdadi had appeared in a video released by the terror group's media arm Al Furqan for the first time in five years.