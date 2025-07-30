Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...

Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue operation underway

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dating Katy Perry? Photos of the two enjoying dinner in Montreal go viral

India issues BIG statement on Israel-Palestine at UN, supports two-state solution, says, 'actionable steps...'

When will tsunami arrive in Hawaii, California, Washington and other areas?

Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Japan in July 2025, what else did she predict?

Prakash Raj appears before ED in connection with betting app case

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who studied with Microsoft's Satya Nadella, now set to become first Indian CEO of THIS US manufacturing giant, his net worth is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari new release date announced

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

HomeWorld

WORLD

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake hitting the Russian region of Kamchatka has been recorded as the world's sixth strongest earthquake. The fifth-worst quake on Earth also hit Kamchatka in 1952, with a magnitude of 9.0. The world's five strongest earthquakes.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...
Devastation after an Earthquake in Kamchatka, Russia

TRENDING NOW

After a strong earthquake measuring 8.8 on the Richter Scale struck the Far Eastern region of Russia, setting alarm bells ringing for a potential tsunami in Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, and the North and Central Americas, it also brought back memories of the world's worst earthquakes. The quake is so severe that tsunami waves measuring 10 to 13 feet in Kamchatka, 2 feet on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and up to 1.4 feet in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands were recorded. According to the US Geological Survey, it is the world's sixth-strongest earthquake ever recorded. The fifth-worst quake on Earth also hit Kamchatka in 1952, with a magnitude of 9.0.

What are world's five most devastating earthquakes?

2010 Haiti Earthquake

The Haiti earthquake of 2010, which caused devastation in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince, is considered the most destructive one. An estimated number of 300,000 people were killed, while about 1,500,000 survivors were left homeless.

1976 Tangshan Earthquake

The Tangshan earthquake of 1976 caused major devastation in the Chinese coal-mining and industrial city of Tangshan. It occurred on  July 28, 1976, it was measured 7.5 on the Richter Scale and it killed approximately 242,000 persons. 

 

2004 Indian Ocean Earthquake

An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1 hit the Indonesian island of Sumatra on December 26, 2004. It caused a tsunami across the Indian Ocean, with waves as high as 9 metres hitting the shores. It killed more than 230,000 people and caused widespread devastation across 13 countries, including India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Thailand. 

1970 Peruvian Earthquake

About 70,000 people were killed when an earthquake originated off the coast of Peru on May 31, 1970, and produced massive landslides.  Thousands of poorly constructed houses collapsed in the earthquake.  Sichuan Earthquake of 2008. More than 90,000 people were killed and 3,50,000 were left homeless when an earthquake occurred in Beichuan town of Sichuan province in China in 2008. It measured 7.9 on the Richter Scale, with its epicentre in the city of Wenchuan, about 100 km north-northwest of Chengdu.

1952 Kamchatka Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 9.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Kuril Islands on November 5, 1952. It caused a tsunami that hit Hawaii, with damage estimated at up to US$1 million and livestock losses. Japan reported no casualties or damage. The tsunami reached areas as far as Alaska, Chile, and New Zealand.

According to Michigan Technological University, earthquakes measuring 2.5 or less on the Richter Scale are so feeble that they are usually not felt, though these can be recorded by a seismograph. Millions of such shocks are felt on the Earth every year. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral: Watch video
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral
NASA-ISRO mission: NISAR satellite set for launch today from Sriharikota check time, other details here
NASA-ISRO mission: NISAR satellite to launch today from Sriharikota
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estate? Here's the truth
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estat
Meet actor who gave 13 back-to-back flop films, was banned by film industry after..., his name is..., net worth is..
Meet actor who gave 13 back-to-back flop films, was banned by film industry...
Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?
Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE