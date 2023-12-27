Six NRI relatives of Andhra Pradesh MLA die in car accident in US

Six people from Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, who are relatives of Mummidivaram MLA P Venkata Satish Kumar, died in a car accident in Texas, USA.

Six people from Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, who are relatives of Mummidivaram MLA P Venkata Satish Kumar, died in a car accident on Tuesday evening in Texas, USA. The victims were identified as P Nageshwar Rao, Seetha Mahalakshmi, Naveena, Kruthik, Nishitha and another person, who is also a relative of the family.

Seven people were travelling in the car when it collided head-on with a truck having two occupants on Highway 67, a farm-to-market road in Cleburne City Texas. The sole survivor in the car, Lokesh, has been airlifted to a hospital where is undergoing treatment, but is said to be critical, the MLA said.

US media reports, without revealing names of those involved in the accident, said two occupants in the truck were also injured and have been hospitalised. The reports also quoted local police authorities as saying that the truck was at fault.

"My uncle, aunt, their daughter, two grandchildren and another relative died in the accident when a 17-year-old American boy came in a truck and hit their car," Kumar told PTI on Wednesday. The accident occurred at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to American time and six relatives died on the spot, he added.

The group had gone to their relative Vishal's house in Texas for the Christmas holidays, travelling from Atlanta in Georgia state. They visited a zoo park and were returning when the tragedy struck, Kumar said.

Read: Chennai: One dead, several injured after explosion at Indian Oil plant in Tondiarpet

According to the MLA, the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is extending assistance to repatriate the bodies of the six deceased persons.

Kumar, who is also a resident of Amalapuram, said Nageshwar Rao was his father P Satya Rao's younger brother. Nageshwar Rao's daughter, who also died in the accident, was a resident of Atlanta. Kumar is a two-time MLA who is now a member of the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.