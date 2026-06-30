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Six killed in Germany mass shooting near youth facility; two suspects arrested

A mass shooting in the northern German city of Stade left six people dead and several others injured, prompting a major police operation and the arrest of two suspects.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 07:44 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Six killed in Germany mass shooting near youth facility; two suspects arrested
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A shooting incident in northern Germany's Stade city has left six people dead and several others injured, authorities said on Monday. The attack triggered a massive police operation, with officers cordoning off the area and asking residents to stay away from the scene.

Shooting Near Youth Facility

According to police, the shooting took place near a youth facility outside Stade's town centre. Soon after the incident, police issued a warning on social media, saying, "We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety."

Investigators have not yet revealed what led to the attack and are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Six People Killed

Police initially confirmed that five people, four women and one man, died at the scene. A sixth victim, also an adult, later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Authorities also said that several people were wounded in the shooting, with some suffering serious injuries. However, officials have not yet released the exact number of injured people or their identities.

Two Suspects In Custody

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting. A police spokesperson confirmed the arrests to news agency AFP, but no further details about the suspects have been released so far.

Officials later said the situation was under control and there was no further danger to the public.

Witness Recalls Hearing Gunshots

Vitali Mertens, who lives across the street from the scene, described the moments after the shooting. "The whole area was cordoned off right away," he said. He added, "the police sent me away."

Rare Incident In Germany

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Germany due to the country's strict gun laws, which are significantly more restrictive than those in the United States. Stade, where the incident took place, has a population of around 50,000 people and is located west of Hamburg.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are trying to determine the motive behind the deadly attack.

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