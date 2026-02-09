Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana
Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area
Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video
Sumit Arora’s inspiring story: From struggling young writer to Bollywood success with Jawan, Border 2
'Arijit Singh doesn't chase...': Echoes of Us director on singer's last song with Iulia Vantur before his retirement
Meet Vivek Raghavan, mind behind Sarvam AI, India's AI powerhouse taking on Google Gemini, ChatGPT
Six Baloch men from Balochistan, Karachi's Lyari arrested by Pakistan, says families
Delhi Shocker: Minor killed, one man injured in stabbing incident in DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar; motive remains unclear
India Emerging as a Major EOT Crane Manufacturing Hub with LOADMATE Leading the Way
WORLD
At least six Baloch men from various parts of Balochistan and Karachi have allegedly been detained by Pakistani security personnel and are currently unaccounted for, according to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).
At least six Baloch men from various parts of Balochistan and Karachi have allegedly been detained by Pakistani security personnel and are currently unaccounted for, according to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP). The incidents have been reported over the past few days and involve individuals of different ages and professions.
Pakistani authorities have not released any official statement regarding these detentions.
Human rights groups and families of the missing persons have called for information about their whereabouts and have urged that due legal process be followed. Allegations of enforced disappearances have long been raised by rights organisations in Balochistan and among Baloch communities in other parts of Pakistan, the TBP report highlighted.
(ANI Inputs)