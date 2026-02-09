FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana

Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area

Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video

Sumit Arora’s inspiring story: From struggling young writer to Bollywood success with Jawan, Border 2

'Arijit Singh doesn't chase...': Echoes of Us director on singer's last song with Iulia Vantur before his retirement

Meet Vivek Raghavan, mind behind Sarvam AI, India's AI powerhouse taking on Google Gemini, ChatGPT

Six Baloch men from Balochistan, Karachi's Lyari arrested by Pakistan, says families

Delhi Shocker: Minor killed, one man injured in stabbing incident in DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar; motive remains unclear

India Emerging as a Major EOT Crane Manufacturing Hub with LOADMATE Leading the Way

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced in Ramayana

Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur

Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

HomeWorld

WORLD

Six Baloch men from Balochistan, Karachi's Lyari arrested by Pakistan, says families

At least six Baloch men from various parts of Balochistan and Karachi have allegedly been detained by Pakistani security personnel and are currently unaccounted for, according to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Six Baloch men from Balochistan, Karachi's Lyari arrested by Pakistan, says families
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least six Baloch men from various parts of Balochistan and Karachi have allegedly been detained by Pakistani security personnel and are currently unaccounted for, according to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP). The incidents have been reported over the past few days and involve individuals of different ages and professions.

Baloch men detained

  • Asadullah Kurd, 25, a student and resident of Baloch Colony in Quetta, was reportedly taken into custody at around 2:00 am on 5 February 2026 from the Brewery Road area of the city. His family says he has not been seen since, TBP reported.
  • In another case, Waleed, 30, a cook and resident of Lyari in Karachi, was allegedly detained from his home at around 2:00 am on 3 January 2026. His whereabouts remain unknown.
  • On 2 February 2026, Khuda Bakhsh, 18, a student from Gaddani in Hub, was reportedly detained in Karachi at around 10:00 am. His family members say they have not received any information about his location, as cited by the TBP report.
  • Later that same morning, Yasir Arafat, 25, a resident of Mashkay in Awaran district, was also reportedly detained from Karachi and has remained missing since.
  • Additionally, residents of Jiwani reported that Pakistani forces conducted late-night raids in the Ghotri Bazaar and Kausar Bazaar areas.
  • During these operations, Siraj, son of Ghafoor, and Zahid, son of Abdul Rehman, were reportedly detained and taken to an undisclosed location. Both have reportedly been missing since the raids.

Pakistani authorities have not released any official statement regarding these detentions.

Human rights groups and families of the missing persons have called for information about their whereabouts and have urged that due legal process be followed. Allegations of enforced disappearances have long been raised by rights organisations in Balochistan and among Baloch communities in other parts of Pakistan, the TBP report highlighted. 

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced in Ramayana
Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur
Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed a
Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area
Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur
Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video
Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement