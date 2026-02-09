Six Baloch men from Balochistan, Karachi's Lyari arrested by Pakistan, says families

At least six Baloch men from various parts of Balochistan and Karachi have allegedly been detained by Pakistani security personnel and are currently unaccounted for, according to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

At least six Baloch men from various parts of Balochistan and Karachi have allegedly been detained by Pakistani security personnel and are currently unaccounted for, according to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP). The incidents have been reported over the past few days and involve individuals of different ages and professions.

Baloch men detained

Asadullah Kurd, 25, a student and resident of Baloch Colony in Quetta, was reportedly taken into custody at around 2:00 am on 5 February 2026 from the Brewery Road area of the city. His family says he has not been seen since, TBP reported.

In another case, Waleed, 30, a cook and resident of Lyari in Karachi, was allegedly detained from his home at around 2:00 am on 3 January 2026. His whereabouts remain unknown.

On 2 February 2026, Khuda Bakhsh, 18, a student from Gaddani in Hub, was reportedly detained in Karachi at around 10:00 am. His family members say they have not received any information about his location, as cited by the TBP report.

Later that same morning, Yasir Arafat, 25, a resident of Mashkay in Awaran district, was also reportedly detained from Karachi and has remained missing since.

Additionally, residents of Jiwani reported that Pakistani forces conducted late-night raids in the Ghotri Bazaar and Kausar Bazaar areas.

During these operations, Siraj, son of Ghafoor, and Zahid, son of Abdul Rehman, were reportedly detained and taken to an undisclosed location. Both have reportedly been missing since the raids.

Pakistani authorities have not released any official statement regarding these detentions.

Human rights groups and families of the missing persons have called for information about their whereabouts and have urged that due legal process be followed. Allegations of enforced disappearances have long been raised by rights organisations in Balochistan and among Baloch communities in other parts of Pakistan, the TBP report highlighted.

