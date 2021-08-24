Situation dire as Taliban stops food and fuel supply into Andarab valley: Amrullah Saleh

More than 10 days have passed that the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan and their atrocities have already started on the innocent Afghans. In the latest, acting President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh has said that there is a dire 'humanitarian situation' in the Andarab valley of the northern Baghlan province.

The former Vice-President has accused the Taliban of committing human rights violations in the region. The Andarab valley is the new war zone in Afghanistan. In a bid to capture the last bastion, clashes between the Taliban and resistance forces from the Panjshir valley broke out. The resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, son of renowned anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud also known as 'Sher of Panjshir'.

"Talibs aren't allowing food and fuel to get into Andarab valley. The humanitarian situation is dire. Thousands of women and children have fled to the mountains. Since the last two days Talibs abduct children and elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search," Saleh tweeted. A day earlier, Saleh had warned the Taliban to avoid entering Panjshir.

Talibs have massed forces near the entrance of Panjshir a day after they got trapped in ambush zones of neighboring Andarab valley & hardly went out in one piece. Meanwhile Salang highway is closed by the forces of the Resistance. "There are terrains to be avoided". See you. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 22, 2021

Panjshir Valley also called 'Panjsher' means 'Valley of five lions' and is the bastion of the Northern Alliance. Located 150 km north of Kabul, the Panjshir Valley has never been under the Taliban control. During the 70s and 80s, even the Soviets tried but could not cross Panjshir Valley.

Meanwhile, the UN humanitarian agencies have said that they are unable to bring urgently needed emergency supplies like medicines and other aids into Afghanistan. Some 500 tonnes of medical supplies were scheduled to be delivered this week into the country.