Sinkhole with boiling water swallows woman, nearly killing her in New Zealand

Steam has been rising from the gaping sinkhole (Picture: Aukaha News/Facebook)

A woman was nearly killed and suffered severe burns after falling into a massive sinkhole filled with boiling water that unexpectedly opened in New Zealand.

The elderly was walking through Rotorua's tourist area when the ground 'opened up' beneath her feet.

Shortly after the event on Thursday afternoon, terrifying footage shows steam rising from within the submerged crater.



The sinkhole, which measured about two square metres on the surface and was about a metre deep, opened up in a footpath near the entrance to Whakarewarewa Village in Rotorua just after 2:15pm on Thursday.

It was of a type known as a fumarole, a vent in the Earth's surface that emits steam or other hot gases.

Chief executive Mike Gibbons acknowledged the efforts of the village's staff, who were first responders at the scene.

"Whakarewarewa Village is our home. When we welcome visitors into our home, and onto our land, we are their kaitiaki (protector or guardian)," he said.

Police have now closed the footpath near the sinkhole to prevent any additional elderly people or dog walkers from plunging into the pit.