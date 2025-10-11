Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition

IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant

Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...

BIG boost to agriculture sector as PM Modi inaugurates two major schemes worth Rs 35440 crore, here's all you need to know

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred, THIS IPS officer takes charge

Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal

Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconic South Indian breakfast

BIG update in Cough Syrup case: Delhi govt bans sale, purchase, distribution of Coldrif, here's all you need to know

World

WORLD

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world

The World Economic Forum ranks countries which are leading with efficient, safe, and well-maintained networks, using technology, planning, and innovative traffic management systems.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The quality of roads around the world varies, but some countries stand out for their smooth, well-maintained, and efficiently managed networks. The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranks countries based on a survey of business leaders globally. Here’s a look at the top 10 countries with the highest road quality.

1. Singapore

Singapore tops the list with an impressive QRI score of 6.45. Its roads are exceptionally well-maintained and managed using advanced technology. The country employs a smart transport system, including electronic road pricing and vehicle quotas, to regulate traffic and reduce congestion.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland comes second with a QRI score of 6.36. Known for proactive planning and long-term road management, Switzerland uses advanced technology like the ASTRA mobile bridge, which allows traffic to continue flowing while a section of the highway is under repair.

3. Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks third with a score of 6.18. The country focuses on multi-modal mobility, encouraging public transport and cycling over private vehicle use. This structured system helps manage traffic efficiently and maintain high road quality.

4. Hong Kong

Hong Kong ranks fourth, scoring 6.06. The city conducts regular inspections and maintenance to maintain road standards. Authorities also encourage people to use public transportation, reducing private vehicles and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

5. Portugal

Portugal is fifth on the list with a QRI score of 6.05. The country’s road network has improved significantly over the past decade, with its modern infrastructure, effective road management, and investment in maintenance.

6. Japan

Japan ranks sixth with a score of 6.02. Despite a compact land area, the country has an extensive road network. Advanced maintenance techniques and rapid repairs ensure safe and comfortable travel.

7. France

France holds the seventh position with a QRI score of 5.96. It has the largest road network in Europe and emphasises public transport to reduce car usage.

ALSO READ: China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discovers top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

8. Oman

Oman, the first Gulf nation on the list, also scores 5.96. Modern engineering, advanced technology, and a strategic vision help Oman maintain a high-quality road network.

9. United Arab Emirates

The UAE ranks ninth with a score of 5.92. A decentralised leadership, substantial funding, and AI-powered Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) ensure smooth traffic flow.

10. Austria

Austria completes the top 10 with a QRI score of 5.89. The highways, tunnels, and bridges use a data-driven approach for monitoring and maintenance. Austria focuses on efficiency and safety, ensuring high-quality travel across the country.

ALSO READ: Top 10 richest Indians and their educational qualifications: The wealthiest is not from IIT, IIM or IISC, is from...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
