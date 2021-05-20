Singapore invokes anti-misinformation law after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet on ‘new COVID-19 variant’

Headlines

On Iran's involvement in Hamas attack on Israel, US says, 'complicit, in a broad sense'

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

Hema Upadhyay murder case: Artist Chintan Upadhyay gets life imprisonment for hatching conspiracy to kill wife

Surya Grahan 2023: What is 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse that will occur this week, will it be visible in India?

Gaganyaan: Science Minister gives BIG update on test flight schedule, know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

On Iran's involvement in Hamas attack on Israel, US says, 'complicit, in a broad sense'

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

Surya Grahan 2023: What is 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse that will occur this week, will it be visible in India?

9 times Sushmita Sen inspired us with strong motivational messages

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

After Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, this action star could join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

HomeWorld

World

Singapore invokes anti-misinformation law after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet on ‘new COVID-19 variant’

Social media giants will be required to carry a "Correction Notice to all end-users in Singapore" that "there is no new “Singapore” variant of COVID.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: May 20, 2021, 01:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singapore government has invoked its anti-misinformation law, the POFMA or Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about variant from Singapore. The country's health ministry has instructed the POFMA office to issue "General Correction Directions" to Facebook, Twitter". The notice is not directed at Delhi CM or Indian social media but aims at safeguarding Singaporeans from false information.

Under this, the social media giants will be required to carry a "Correction Notice to all end-users in Singapore" who use the app that "there is no new “Singapore” variant of COVID-19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is ‘extremely dangerous for kids."

Correction Notice details the "fact of the case" pointing out the "there is a false statement circulating online" which "implies that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India from Singapore."  The notice clarifies that "the strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India."

Delhi CM in his remarks which he had tweeted called on India's central government to suspend air services with Singapore immediately over the variant which he highlighted impacts children.

Wednesday saw a full-blown diplomatic row over the comments of Delhi CM. The Singaporean foreign ministry raising the matter with the Indian high commissioner to the country P Kumaran. The Singaporean Foreign ministry in a statement "regretted" the "unfounded assertions" made Delhi CM.

It was followed by an exchange on Twitter by both Indian and Singapore's foreign minister. External affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar termed the comments by Delhi CM "irresponsible" which "can damage long-standing partnerships" while Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called for the need to "focus on resolving the situation in our respective countries and helping one another."

High commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong also held a presser on the issue and said with exchanges between foreign ministers of the 2 countries "we wished to end to this episode" since authorities representing govt of India have given a "crystal clear" clarification which is "heartening".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian government issues 'critical’ warning for Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android users

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 7, and Samsung Galaxy S23 with BuyHatke Extension!

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE