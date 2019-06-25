Singapore: Flight operations at Changi airport disrupted due to unauthorised drone activities

Headlines

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 today, to induct C-295 transport aircraft into IAF

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in many states today; check forecast here

World Lung Day 2023: How to keep a regular check on your lung health

Meet woman who failed class 6th, but cracked UPSC in 1st attempt to become IAS officer with AIR...

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 today, to induct C-295 transport aircraft into IAF

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in many states today; check forecast here

World Lung Day 2023: How to keep a regular check on your lung health

8 most expensive wedding in Bollywood

10 healthy late-night snacking options

Foods that are natural painkillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Not Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha or Bawaal but this Bollywood film is trending at number 3 worldwide on Prime Video

HomeWorld

World

Singapore: Flight operations at Changi airport disrupted due to unauthorised drone activities

Singapore prohibits flying of drones within 5km of the airport without a permit.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 11:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Flight operations at the international Changi Airport here were affected due to unauthorised drone activities, days after one of its runways was shut down due to unmanned aircraft sightings, according to a media report.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) told Channel News Asia (CNA) that approximately 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, while seven flights were diverted on Monday.

Last week, 38 flights were affected when drones were sighted in the vicinity of the airport, forcing one of its runways to shut down.

"As a precautionary measure, arrival and departure flights were carefully regulated for short periods of time between 8.07pm and 9.07pm," the CAAS said.

One of those affected was Singapore Airlines which diverted its flight scheduled from Jakarta to Singapore on Monday night.

The flight "experienced an extended holding period at Singapore Changi Airport and was subsequently diverted to Batam," an SIA spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The CAAS said that investigations into the matter were going on and the authority will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those responsible for such acts that pose a threat to aviation and endanger security and safety of others.

Offenders could face a fine of up to USD 14,788 or a jail term of up to 12 months, the CNA report said.

Singapore prohibits flying of drones within 5km of the airport without a permit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur- Watch

Decoding Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's stunning ensembles for their pre-wedding celebrations

Tiger Shroff denies collaborating with Sanjay Dutt in Firoz Nadiadwala's Master Blaster, deletes tweet later

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises special screening of Jawan for underprivileged people

Bengaluru woman's 'Bumble-tastic' skills secures her an investor's offer, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE