Singapore-based university predicts COVID-19 may end in India by May 21

Based on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven data analysis, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has predicted that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis can soon end in specific countries, including India.

According to the prediction by the Singapore-based university, COVID-19 may 97% end in India by around May 21. Keep in mind that this prediction is a data-driven estimation of end dates (as of April 24, 2020).

According to the university's website calculating the data-driven estimates, the SIR (susceptible-infected-recovered) model is regressed based on the data from different countries to estimate the key dates of transition during the pandemic life cycle curve across the globe.

The model uses data from Our World in Data and code from Milan Batista and applies the SIR Model for Spread of Disease – The Differential Equation Model – to predict when the pandemic might end in different countries and in the world. The website also states that the estimates are updated daily with the latest data and the analysis and predictions are only for educational and research purposes.

The university has also predicted the estimated COVID-19 End Dates for a bunch of other countries and the world at large. According to its calculations, COVID-19 will turn in Singapore around May 5 and end 97% around June 4.

In the US, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to end 97% around May 11, while in Italy the pandemic will end 97% around May 7. The study expects that the coronavirus crisis will end in Iran on May 10, in Turkey on May 15, in the UK on May 9, in Spain at the beginning of the same month, and France on May 3. In Germany, the study says that the pandemic will end on April 30 and Canada on May 16.

The calculations show that COVID-19 will 100% end across the world on December 8.