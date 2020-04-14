'Simply reprehensible': USCIRF addresses reports of food aid being denied to Hindus, Christians in Pakistan

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) released an official statement stating it was "troubled by reports of food aid being denied to the minority Hindus and Christians in Pakistan" amid COVID-19 outbreak across the nation.

"These actions are simply reprehensible. As COVID-19 continues to spread, vulnerable communities within Pakistan are fighting hunger and to keep their families safe and healthy. Food aid must not be denied because of one's faith," said USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava.

The Commissioner also urged the Pakistan government to "ensure that food aid from distributing organisations is shared equally" with Christians, Hindus and other religions minorities during this time of worldwide crisis.

USCIRF also gave an example in Karachi, where Saylani Welfare International Trust, a non-government organization established to assist the homeless and seasonal workers, has been refusing food assistance to Hindus and Christians, arguing that the aid is "reserved for Muslims alone".

Sharing his thoughts on the topic, USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore said: "In a recent address by Prime Minister Khan (Imran Khan) to the international community, he highlighted that the challenge facing governments in the developing world is to save people from dying of hunger while also trying to halt the spread of COVID-19."

"This is a monumental task laying before many countries. Prime Minister Khan's government has the opportunity to lead the way but they must not leave religious minorities behind. Otherwise, they may add on top of it all one more crisis, created by religious discrimination and inter-communal strife."

According to its 2019 Annual Report, USCIRF had noted that Hindus and Christians in Pakistan “face continued threats to their security and are subject to various forms of harassment and social exclusion.”

At numerous occasions, Pakistan has been criticized in the past for cracking down on the minorities in the country.