Sikh woman raped by two white men in a racially motivated attack in United Kingdom's Birmingham: 'Go back...'

Amid the shocking spike in 'hate crime' against Indians, another case from United Kingdom's Birmingham has sent shockwaves in the Indian community living abroad. A young Sikh woman in her twenties was raped in a racially motivated attack in Oldbury, Birmingham, earlier this week.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

(Representative image)
Amid the shocking spike in 'hate crime' against Indians, another case from United Kingdom's Birmingham has sent shockwaves in the Indian community living abroad. A young Sikh woman in her twenties was raped in a racially motivated attack in Oldbury, Birmingham, earlier this week.

The incident

A woman reported that she was attacked by two white man and raped her. The assault took place at around 8:30 am near tame Road. She added that it was a racist attack as those white men ued racial slurs, and told her to “go back to your country.” As per reports, the white men are described as- one assaulter's head was shaved, was heavy build, wearing a dark sweatshirt and gloves, and the other was in a grey zipped top.

The West Midlands Police have started the investigation in this matter. Police confirmed that they were informed shortly after the incident and are now carrying out forensic and CCTV inquiries. Chief Superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police said, 'We fully understand the anger and fear this has caused. We are working tirelessly to identify and arrest those responsible. People can expect to see extra patrols in the area as we progress with CCTV, forensic, and other enquiries.'

“Anyone with information is urged to contact,” said West Midlands Police.

Sikh community strongly condemns 

A community meeting was held at Guru Nanak Gurdwarain Smethwick and the Sikh Federation (UK) confirmed they are supporting the victim and her family. Sikh Youth UK has also stepped in to provide assistance.

British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemned the incident, and said, "This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she "does not belong here." She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain," said the lawmaker from Birmingham Edgbaston.

Another MP, Jas Athwal from Ilford South, called it a "vile, racist, misogynist attack" that should be treated with the utmost seriousness. "Let's be clear, this attack is a result of the rising racial tensions in our country, and now, a young woman has been left traumatised for life," he said.

