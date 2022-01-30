Should we worry about ‘potentially deadly’ NeoCov strain of Covid-19? Here’s what we know

Scientists in China have discovered a new strain of Covid-19 in the third year of the global pandemic, called the ‘NeoCov’ variant. The emergence of this new strain of the virus has sparked a new fear in many, with threats of higher mortality rate and severe symptoms.

Chinese scientists have warned that the NeoCov strain of Covid-19 can be the deadliest strain of the virus discovered yet, and can lead to a higher number of deaths. According to the researchers, one out of the three NeoCov infected people can die, which is an exceptionally high mortality rate.

The research paper published by the scientists in the web journal bioRxiv further stated, “Furthermore, our studies show that the current COVID-19 vaccinations are inadequate to protect humans from any eventuality of the infections caused by these viruses.”

What is NeoCov?

According to the scientists who researched the Covid-19 strain, the NeoCov variant of the virus is found in bats and can have a seemingly higher mortality rate in humans if further mutations of the strain emerged over the next phase of the pandemic.

It must be noted that NeoCov is not a new Covid-19 variant, and was discovered for the first time in bats back in 2011. The paper released about the NeoCov variant by scientists of the Wuhan University has not yet been peer-reviewed and so, there is not enough proven information on it yet.

Should we be worried about NeoCov?

Though the research paper by scientists suggests that NeoCov can be the deadliest of all the strains of Covid-19, it has not been detected among humans yet. There have been no infections of NeoCov among humans and so, there is no cause for panic yet.

According to the research paper, NeoCoV can infect human ACE2 cells after a T510F mutation, which means that it has only been detected in other species yet. Currently, there is a lot of hypothesis about the potentially fatal NeoCov variant of Covid-19, but none of it is certain.

Further, World Health Organisation (WHO), while addressing the concerns surrounding the NeoCov strain, said that further study is required to determine if the virus mentioned in the study by the Chinese scientists poses a significant threat to humans.

Bottom line, there is no firm evidence about whether the NeoCov variant of the virus can spread among humans and so, there is no need for imminent panic or worry for now.