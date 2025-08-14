Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro in July said Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for restructuring the international trade environment with his aggressive tariff plan.

After Pakistan and Israel nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, should India do the same? Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominate him for the prestigious award, which can be the lifetime achievement of any person, however great he may be? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a visit to the White House in July, presented Trump with a letter he sent to the Nobel Prize committee. He told him, "It’s nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved. And you should get it."

White House bats for Donald Trump

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro in July said Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for restructuring the international trade environment with his aggressive tariff plan. After a deal was announced in June to end the conflict between Rwanda and Congo, the US president himself said he deserved the prize. He said, "I’m not politicking for it. I have a lot of people that are." Trump offered an opportunity for his ridicule when he took to the social media platform Truth Social to write how he has been deprived of the prize.

Ex- US NSA takes a jibe at Trump

Taking a jibe at Trump, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said, "My only suggestion to PM Modi is he could offer to nominate Trump twice for a Nobel Peace Prize." He accused Donald Trump of antagonising India, calling the steep tariffs imposed on New Delhi "a mistake in the bilateral relationship." Reminding that China buys more Russian oil than India, Bolton said that Beijing faced no such tariffs or secondary sanctions. He said, "India is the one government to have suffered from Trump's effort to get a ceasefire in Ukraine."

Is Trump obsessed with Nobel Prize?

Reacting to the controversy over Trump's penchant for the Nobel Prize, Michael Rubin, senior fellow with the conservative Washington think tank the American Enterprise Institute, told The Hill, "Trump is obsessed with the Nobel Prize. He shouldn’t be. He talks about a new type of leadership, so why does he need an affirmation by a bunch of Norwegian progressives? He needs to decide whether he wants to Make America Great Again or if he wants to be Jimmy Carter v. 2.0."