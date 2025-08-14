Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number

Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward

Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues

War 2 post-credit scene leaked online, Bobby Deol's character in Alia Bhatt's Alpha leaves fans excited

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

Little Pepe Meme Coin Raises Over $19 Million in Presale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination

6 television actors who faced contract termination

HomeWorld

WORLD

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro in July said Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for restructuring the international trade environment with his aggressive tariff plan.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said
Donald Trump with Narendra Modi (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

After Pakistan and Israel nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, should India do the same? Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominate him for the prestigious award, which can be the lifetime achievement of any person, however great he may be? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a visit to the White House in July, presented Trump with a letter he sent to the Nobel Prize committee. He told him, "It’s nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved. And you should get it."

White House bats for Donald Trump

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro in July said Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for restructuring the international trade environment with his aggressive tariff plan. After a deal was announced in June to end the conflict between Rwanda and Congo, the US president himself said he deserved the prize. He said, "I’m not politicking for it. I have a lot of people that are." Trump offered an opportunity for his ridicule when he took to the social media platform Truth Social to write how he has been deprived of the prize. 

Ex- US NSA takes a jibe at Trump

Taking a jibe at Trump, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said, "My only suggestion to PM Modi is he could offer to nominate Trump twice for a Nobel Peace Prize." He accused Donald Trump of antagonising India, calling the steep tariffs imposed on New Delhi "a mistake in the bilateral relationship." Reminding that China buys more Russian oil than India, Bolton said that Beijing faced no such tariffs or secondary sanctions. He said, "India is the one government to have suffered from Trump's effort to get a ceasefire in Ukraine." 

Is Trump obsessed with Nobel Prize?

Reacting to the controversy over Trump's penchant for the Nobel Prize, Michael Rubin, senior fellow with the conservative Washington think tank the American Enterprise Institute, told The Hill, "Trump is obsessed with the Nobel Prize. He shouldn’t be. He talks about a new type of leadership, so why does he need an affirmation by a bunch of Norwegian progressives? He needs to decide whether he wants to Make America Great Again or if he wants to be Jimmy Carter v. 2.0."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler
Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims...
Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Adani, Ambani stand?
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakista
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination
6 television actors who faced contract termination
From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE