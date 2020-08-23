Should children wear masks to prevent COVID-19? WHO explains

In its website, the World Health Organisation has given an overall approach towards wearing masks by children.

The organisation has said that children aged 12 and over should wear a mask when they cannot maintain one-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area, according to the document on the WHO website dated August 21.

It further emphasised that children between six and 11 should wear masks depending on number of factors like the intensity of transmission in the area, the child`s ability to use the mask, access to masks and adequate adult supervision, the document authored by the WHO and the United Nations Children`s Fund (UNICEF) stated.

However, the organisation stated that children aged five years and under should not be required to wear masks based on the safety and overall interest of the child, the document stated.

Both WHO and UNICEF, feel that children play an active role in transmission of the COVID-19 virus. However, both organisations feel that more data is needed to understand the role of children and adolescents in the transmission of the deadly virus.

On June 5, the WHO advised people to wear masks in the public to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be over in less than two years.

"We hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years, especially if we can pool our efforts," he said during a press briefing on Friday.

He further described the COVID-19 pandemic as "once-in-a-century health crisis", which was allowed to spread at a rapid pace across the world due to globalisation, but at the same time, the world is more technologically equipped to stop the virus which was not the case a century ago when the Spanish flu wreaked havoc across the world.

The coronavirus has infected more than 23 million people globally, and 798,997 have died from the virus.