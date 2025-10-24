FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan end campaign winless as rain washes out Sri Lanka clash, Captain Fatima Sana blames ICC

Gold price slips to Rs 3,61,766, silver drops 3%, breaking nine-week winning streak; experts cite these reasons

IND vs AUS: What happened when India last played an ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground?

Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada trade talks: 'Canadians have been very difficult...'

Shooting near Harvard, suspect flees by bicycle , University issued brief shelter-in place order, police launch manhunt

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance issues BIG statement on complying with EU, UK, US sanctions on Russian oil, says, 'assessing implications,...guidance from Indian government...'

Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these states; check dates

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani pay emotional tributes to legendary adman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan end campaign winless as rain washes out Sri Lanka clash, Captain Fatima Sana blames ICC

Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan end campaign winless as rain washes out Sri Lan

Gold price slips to Rs 3,61,766, silver drops 3%, breaking nine-week winning streak; experts cite these reasons

Gold price slips to Rs 3,61,766, silver drops 3% ahead of US inflation data; exp

Shooting near Harvard, suspect flees by bicycle , University issued brief shelter-in place order, police launch manhunt

Shooting near Harvard, suspect flees by bicycle , University issued brief...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeWorld

WORLD

Shooting near Harvard, suspect flees by bicycle , University issued brief shelter-in place order, police launch manhunt

Harvard University briefly issued a shelter-in-place order on Friday morning after a shooting near the Radcliffe Quadrangle in Cambridge, Massachusetts was reported. Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) alerted students and staff to stay indoors as police was searching for the suspect.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

Shooting near Harvard, suspect flees by bicycle , University issued brief shelter-in place order, police launch manhunt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harvard University briefly issued a shelter-in-place order on Friday morning after a shooting near the Radcliffe Quadrangle in Cambridge, Massachusetts was reported. Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) alerted students and staff to stay indoors as police was searching for the suspect.

As per reports, around 11 am , an unidentified man on bicycle reportedly opened fire at another person on Sherman Street, close to Danehy Park and the Radcliffe Quad. The suspect then fled the seen, heading towards Garden Street, a route that connects North Cambridge, the Quad, and Harvard Square.

'Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place,' the initial university alert read.

A joint search was initiated by the Cambridge Police Department (CPD) and HUPD for the suspect, issuing second alert. Then, a third alert was issued at 11:30 am that shooting had taken place near the Radcliffe Quad and that the suspect might still be moving toward Harvard Square.

However, the shelter-in-place order was lifted after an hour later as police confirmed that there were no known injuries and no ongoing threat to public safety.

Cambridge Police later posted on X, 'Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or ongoing public safety risk at this time.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner at Adelaide's 'British Raj' ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co. celebrate Diwali 2025 with team dinner
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets
INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pakistan sleepless nights during Operation Sindoor
INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pak sleepless nights during Ops Sindoor
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma needs 46 runs to surpass Sourav Ganguly on elite ODI run-scorers list
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma needs 46 runs to surpass Sourav Ganguly on elit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE