Shooting near Harvard, suspect flees by bicycle , University issued brief shelter-in place order, police launch manhunt

Harvard University briefly issued a shelter-in-place order on Friday morning after a shooting near the Radcliffe Quadrangle in Cambridge, Massachusetts was reported. Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) alerted students and staff to stay indoors as police was searching for the suspect.

As per reports, around 11 am , an unidentified man on bicycle reportedly opened fire at another person on Sherman Street, close to Danehy Park and the Radcliffe Quad. The suspect then fled the seen, heading towards Garden Street, a route that connects North Cambridge, the Quad, and Harvard Square.

'Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place,' the initial university alert read.

A joint search was initiated by the Cambridge Police Department (CPD) and HUPD for the suspect, issuing second alert. Then, a third alert was issued at 11:30 am that shooting had taken place near the Radcliffe Quad and that the suspect might still be moving toward Harvard Square.

However, the shelter-in-place order was lifted after an hour later as police confirmed that there were no known injuries and no ongoing threat to public safety.

Cambridge Police later posted on X, 'Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or ongoing public safety risk at this time.'