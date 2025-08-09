Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far

A shooting has taken place at tourist hub New York City's Times Square, causing panic and chaos. Three people are reportedly injured.

A shooting has taken place at tourist hub New York City's Times Square, causing panic and chaos on a Friday at around 1:20 am. The suspect, reportedly a minor, has been taken into custody.

Witnesses describes the incident and bodies were seen on the ground and bullet holes pierced car windows, as per reports. Police spokesperson said that shooting erupted after a verbal dispute between two people.

Three people, one woman, 18 and two men,19 and 65, are reportedly injured, as per Daily Mail report. The injured are rushed to the hospital and are in stable condition.

(More details awaited)