Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Shoe hurled at Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's car after turmoil in Punjab Assembly

The minister was preparing to leave the provincial assembly premises when the shoe came flying over the vehicle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Shoe hurled at Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's car after turmoil in Punjab Assembly
Rana Sanaullah/ANI Photo

A shoe was recently tossed at Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle after heated arguments took centre stage inside the Punjab Assembly. The minister was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle as his driver drove the car when the incident took place.

The shoe was launched by an unknown man and appeared to be aimed at Rana Sanaullah. The minister was preparing to leave the provincial assembly premises when the shoe came flying over the vehicle. 

Sanaullah’s driver stopped the car after the incident but moved on once it flew past the vehicle.

READ | Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School receives bomb threat, caller identified

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanaullah along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other party leaders were banned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) controlled Punjab government.

Sanaullah, addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said the security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly; however, they refused to follow the "illegal" orders.

READ | ICAI CA May Exam 2023: CA Foundation, Inter, Final 2023 schedule released at icai.org, check details

"The IG Punjab was also asked to prevent us from entering the building but he refused to implement the orders," said the PML-N leader.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab's coalition government have been fighting for several days. This comes after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's vote of confidence.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is R'Bonney Gabriel, winner of Miss Universe 2022? 28-year-old Miss USA is CEO of her own clothing line
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.