Shoe hurled at Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's car after turmoil in Punjab Assembly

Rana Sanaullah/ANI Photo

A shoe was recently tossed at Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle after heated arguments took centre stage inside the Punjab Assembly. The minister was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle as his driver drove the car when the incident took place.

The shoe was launched by an unknown man and appeared to be aimed at Rana Sanaullah. The minister was preparing to leave the provincial assembly premises when the shoe came flying over the vehicle.

Sanaullah’s driver stopped the car after the incident but moved on once it flew past the vehicle.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanaullah along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other party leaders were banned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) controlled Punjab government.

Sanaullah, addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said the security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly; however, they refused to follow the "illegal" orders.

"The IG Punjab was also asked to prevent us from entering the building but he refused to implement the orders," said the PML-N leader.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab's coalition government have been fighting for several days. This comes after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's vote of confidence.