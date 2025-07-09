SHOCKING statement by Pakistan months after Operation Sindoor, says, ‘India’s leadership…’

His remarks follow a three-day-long recent conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 lives. On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people.

In a statement similar to the pot calling the kettle black, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused India of "sponsoring terrorism to Pakistan". In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, the military spokesperson described India's actions as a "calculated attempt to destabilize Pakistan, particularly targeting the province of Balochistan."

"These nefarious designs of India are a systematic conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan, especially in Balochistan," he said, claiming that "India had admitted multiple times to supporting terrorism within Pakistan."

"India’s political leadership has repeatedly admitted to supporting terrorism in Pakistan," added Gen Chaudhry. He described India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval as the "mastermind behind New Delhi's network of state-sponsored terrorism."

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' and destroyed nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province. Following this, Islamabad directed attacks at Indian bordering states, killing more than 15 people.

The three-day-long hostilities between the two neighbours ended with a ceasefire on May 10.