SHOCKING, SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery to have sex

The shameful incident took place at the hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne in September 2023. It was reported in a fitness to practise hearing after Dr Anjum applied to work in the UK again.

In a shocking incident, a senior Pakistani-origin doctor left a patient midway through surgery to engage in sexual activity with a nurse in a nearby operation theatre. A medical tribunal in the UK heard the case and confirmed that the doctor left a patient on an operating table under anesthesia to go and have sex with a nurse in another room. Dr. Suhail Anjum did not dispute the evidence against him presented by the General Medical Council (GMC) during the hearing in Manchester. The 44-year-old doctor of Pakistani origin said that his behaviour had been "shameful."

Sex in operation theatre!

The shameful incident took place at the hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne in September 2023. It was reported in a fitness-to-practice hearing after Dr Anjum applied to work in the UK again. According to a BBC report, the consultant anesthetist wanted a "comfort break" and asked another nursing colleague to monitor the male patient halfway through the procedure. However, Dr Anjum went to another operating theatre, where he had sex with a woman referred to in the hearing as Nurse C.

Pakistani doctor admits sex in OT

The nurse who walked in on the pair was "shocked," and she "quickly walked through the theatre to the exit doors." Dr Anjum returned to the operation theatre in eight minutes and completed his work. The nurse, who discovered the incident, went on to report the matter to her line manager. Dr Anjum admitted to engaging in sexual activity with Nurse C.

Dr. Anjum admitted his actions had the potential to put his patient at risk. He applied to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service to resume his career in the UK. He promised there would never be a repeat of a "one-off error of judgment." He offered apologies to everyone concerned and said that the incident had happened because of a "stressful time" for his family. He and his wife failed "to connect as a couple" following the premature birth of his daughter.