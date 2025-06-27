The US and Iran had held five rounds of talks and progressed well before Israel began bombing the Islamic Republic and Washington joined it later. The US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and Tehran's response appear to be symbolic more than the real war.

Although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied any plan to meet US representatives for nuclear talks, a deal cannot be ruled out shortly. Araghchi's approach appears to be toughening stand so that he could bargain hard in the talks that are most likely to resume next week. The two countries had held five rounds of talks and progressed well before Israel began bombing the Islamic Republic and Washington joined it later. The US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and Tehran's response appear to be symbolic more than the real war.

Daring plans of Donald Trump!

According to CNN, the Donald Trump administration is mulling the idea of offering Iran access to $30 billion, unlocking many more billions of frozen funds, lifting economic sanctions and allowing it to develop civil nuclear facilities if the Islamic Republic agrees to abandon its nuclear programme. Analysts believe, that after the US bombings failed to "obliterate" the nuclear capabilities as claimed by the president, the US was left with no alternative but to offer peace incentives. Secondly, if the US-Iran tensions escalate and Tehran resumes attacking the US bases in Qatar and Iraq, other nations may be forced to join the potential war, throwing the Middle East into chaos and crisis, which Washington does not afford now.

US-Iran Nuclear Deal?

Reports suggest Washington may put pressure on Iran to accept the condition of zero enrichment of uranium. However, Tehran is most unlikely to accept it. Besides, the US allies in the Middle East may be encouraged to invest in civilian nuclear projects in Iran. Washington may not offer the money directly, but manage it by other means.

Analysts believe, that if Washington does not scale down its rhetoric and resumes attacks as Donald Trump has threatened, Iran may up the ante by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, instigating its allies the Houthis to resume targeting the US vessel. China and Russia may also opt to put pressure on the US. It will be a win-win situation also because Iran may find a way to join the economic and political mainstream. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is a liberal politician and his victory was seen as the people's mandate to take the country on the middle path, bury the hatchet, get the economic sanctions lifted, and join the political mainstream.