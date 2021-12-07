Shocking! Girl forced to dig her own grave before being shot dead and buried

In a shocking incident, a girl was forced to dig her own grave and was then shot dead and buried in it. Her body was found on the beach.

According to 'The Sun UK', this incident is from the Santa Catarina state of Brazil. The deceased girl Amanda Albach had gone to a birthday party with friends. She was 21 years old.

The police made a sensational disclosure about the murder of Albach, saying that she was forced to dig her own grave. She was then shot and buried.

Bruno Fernandes, the police chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, said that Albach had gone to Santa Catarina with some friends to attend her friend's birthday party. There were some people who were allegedly involved in the drug business. During this time, Albach took their pictures, which didn't go well with them. In such a situation, they planned to kill Albach.

When Albach did not return from the party, the family members were worried. They called her number but couldn't reach her. In such a situation, they complained to the police and the police launched a search. Amid this incident, the police caught a suspected drug dealer and during interrogation, he confessed to killing Albach.

The suspect revealed to the police that he had shot and killed Albach with his accomplices. Earlier, they forced her to dig her own grave. After burying the dead body in it, all of them fled from the spot.