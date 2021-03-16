SHOCKING! Doctors play 'Price is Right' game with patients' organ on Instagram, probe ordered

Medical services is termed as one of the noblest professions on Earth and doctors are considered next to God. But what if doctors convert it into a contest and equate it to a game show event. Sounds weird, but true that it is.

NBC affiliate WOOD-TV has reported an unfortunate incident where a group of medical residents at Spectrum Health, in Grand Rapids, Michigan played a game show on Instagram, in which contestants guessed prices on mid-surgery photos of patients organs. Spectrum Health is a network that operates 14 hospitals in Michigan.

The Instagram account was discovered that showed several doctors holding the organs of multiple patients as part of a game they likened to 'The Price Is Right'. One image shows a doctor posing with a large human organ in his hand while the patient lies on the operating table. In another, a physician holds an organ that was surgically removed.

The operating room doctors posted photos on social media last week showing themselves holding a surgically removed organ and tissue material and asked the public to guess how much an unidentified organ weighed in a contest they equated to a game show event.

"The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight," read the Instagram post that showed the organ. "It applies to much more than just babies. As always, 'Price is Right' rules apply so if you go over then you're out!" The residents referred to the game show in which contestants guessed the value of a prize.

The hospital network has opened an investigation into the incident. However, the hospital is yet to clarify whether the residents, who are studying specialties in obstetrics and gynecology, have been put on probation or suspension. Spectrum did not clarify how many doctors were involved in the incident.

The Instagram posts have been removed, and the account, which was not officially connected to Spectrum Health, was closed soon after the TV station contacted the residents Friday.