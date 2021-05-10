SHOCKING: Chinese scientists discussed using coronavirus as weapon in 2015

In a shocking development, a document has been found in which Chinese scientists and health officials can be found discussing a “new era of genetic weapons" that could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed". According to Weekend Australian, the document was written in 2015, five years before the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled ‘The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons’, the report published in the paper suggested that the discussions between the Chinese officials suggested that the third world war would be fought with biological weapons. The paper also revealed that Chinese scientists were discussing the weaponisation of coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit across the world.

The executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), Peter Jennings, said the document is as close to a “smoking gun as we’ve got". “I think this is significant because it clearly shows that Chinese scientists were thinking about military application for different strains of the coronavirus and thinking about how it could be deployed," Jennings was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

“It begins to firm up the possibility that what we have here is the accidental release of a pathogen for military use," he said, adding this could one of the reasons why China did not want outside investigations into the origins of COVID-19. “If this was a case of transmission from a wet market it would be in China’s interest to co-operate… We’ve had the opposite of that," he noted. According to news.com.au, a cyber security specialist has analysed leaked Chinese government documents and found them to be genuine.

“We reached a high confidence conclusion that it was genuine… It’s not fake but it’s up to someone else to interpret how serious it is," Robert Potter, the analyst, said. “It emerged in the last few years… They (China) will almost certainly try to remove it now it’s been covered."